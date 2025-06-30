A dog died and paramedics were called to an incident in South Yorkshire, as firefighters responded to a string of weekend fires.

Firefighters from Dearne, Edlington and Barnsley fire stations were called to Monk Terrace in Monk Bretton at 4.25pm on Saturday, June 28.

They remained at the scene for four hours as they tackled a blaze at one of the premises.

It is believed that the fire was started accidentally.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have now reported that there was one casualty due smoke inhalation, and that a dog died during the incident.

One casualty has been reported following a fire on a residential street in Barnsley over the weekend. | Google

Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted and told The Star that the patient is safe.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We received an emergency call at 4.57pm on Saturday June 28 to report a residential fire in Monk Bretton, Barnsley.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, and one patient was checked over but did not need to be conveyed to hospital.”

This is just one of many incidents the fire service had to deal with in Barnsley over the weekend.

The following day (June 29), they were called out to a shipping container that was deliberately set alight on Old Mill Lane, near the town centre.

Crews arrived at 2.40pm and had dealt with the situation by 3.05pm.

There was also an accidental car fire later that day in the Thurnscoe area.

Firefighters responded to the incident on Albion Drive at 3.45pm and left at 5pm.

An accidental garden fire saw a shed and fence engulfed in flamed on Barnsley Road, Cudworth - crews attended at 6.45pm and left by 7.55pm.

Overnight they then spent two hours dealing with a deliberate tyre fire started in Cudworth.

They were initially called to the incident on Coal Pit Lane at 11.25pm and didn’t leave the scene until the early hours of the morning (June 30) at 1.35am.