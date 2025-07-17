Police are asking for the public’s help to find a Sheffield woman who has been missing for over 24 hours.

Darci, aged 24, was last seen at around 8am on Wednesday (July 16) in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield. Darci also has links to Barnsley.

She is described as a white woman, 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with short mousey coloured hair.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Darci's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen Darci? Do you know where she might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101. Please quote incident number 256 of July 16, 2025, when you get in touch.