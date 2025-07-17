Missing woman Sheffield: Help find Darci, 24, who hasn't been seen in over 24 hours
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a Sheffield woman who has been missing for over 24 hours.
Darci, aged 24, was last seen at around 8am on Wednesday (July 16) in the Pitsmoor area of Sheffield. Darci also has links to Barnsley.
She is described as a white woman, 5ft 4ins tall, of medium build, with short mousey coloured hair.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Darci's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
Have you seen Darci? Do you know where she might be?
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101. Please quote incident number 256 of July 16, 2025, when you get in touch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.