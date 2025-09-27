Missing Wilfred: Worried Sheffield police launch search after man, aged 91, goes missing

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 27th Sep 2025, 14:49 BST
Worried police have launched a search for a man aged 91, after he was reported missing this morning.

Officers have named the missing man only as Wilfred, but have issued pictures of him as the search continues.

Wilfred, left, and a CCTV picture issued by policeplaceholder image
Wilfred, left, and a CCTV picture issued by police | SYP

He was last seen on CCTV in Crosspool, Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: “Wilfred, aged 91, was last seen on Lydgate Lane at 11.45am today (Saturday 27 September) and our concerns for his safety are growing. “

“He was last seen wearing a dark blue jumper, a dark coloured shirt, navy trousers and brown shoes as photographed in the CCTV image. “

Police say he is known to frequent Wadsley Bridge, Hillsborough and city centre areas.

If you can help, contact police quoting incident number 341 of 27 September 2025.

