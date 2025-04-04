Missing Thomas: Worried police launch search for Barnsley boy, 14, missing since Monday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire Police say they are growing ‘increasingly worried’ about the youngster, named by police only as Thomas, who was last seen at 6pm on Monday evening.
They have issued a picture as they try to find him.
Police said in a statement last night: “Thomas was last seen on Monday (March 31) around 6pm in Mapplewell and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.
“He is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build. He has short dark brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and carrying a small drawstring bag.
“Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are keen to hear from anyone who may have information to help find him.”
It is believed that Thomas has links to Leeds and Manchester.
Anyone with information is asked contact police on 101 or online quoting incident number 1043 of March 31 2025.
Click here to sign up 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.