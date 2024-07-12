Missing Summer: Worried police launch search as concerns rise over missing Sheffield girl, 16
South Yorkshire Police have issued a picture of the youngster, who they have named only as Summer, and say they are becoming increasingly worried for her welfare.
Before she was reported missing, she was last seen in Birley Carr on July 4 - that was Thursday last week.
Police said in a statement today: “The 16-year-old was last seen in the Birley Carr area of Sheffield at 12am on July 4. We believe that she could be in the Parson Cross area of the city.
“Summer is described as 5ft 5ins, of slim build, with short brown hair.
“We do not currently have an up-to-date description of what Summer is wearing but we are sharing the most recent photo of Summer available.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Summer’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.”
Officers are appealing for anyone who may know where she is or see her to contact them on their online portal which is at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
You can also call officers on 101.
They have also issued an incident number for the search.
Quote incident number 037 of July 6, 2024 when you get in touch.
