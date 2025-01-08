Missing Steven: Worried police launch search for missing Sheffield man, aged 60
The man has been named only as Steven, and has not been seen since early Tuesday morning. Police have now issued a picture of him today in a bid to find him.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for your help to find missing man Steven.
“Steven, aged 60, was last seen today (Tuesday 7 January) at 9.30am in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.”
He is described as a white man, around 5ft 11ins tall, of a stocky build, and bald. He was last seen wearing a Stone Island royal blue jacket, jeans, black and white Y3 trainers and a grey Jack Wolf cap.
The spokesperson added: “Steven also walks with a stick and may have this with him.
“Have you seen Steven? Or know where he might he might be?”
Anyone wirh information can get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 674 of January 7, 2025.
