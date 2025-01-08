Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worried police have launched a search after a man, aged 60, went missing after snow and freezing temperatures hit Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man has been named only as Steven, and has not been seen since early Tuesday morning. Police have now issued a picture of him today in a bid to find him.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for your help to find missing man Steven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Steven, aged 60, was last seen today (Tuesday 7 January) at 9.30am in the Firth Park area of Sheffield.”

He is described as a white man, around 5ft 11ins tall, of a stocky build, and bald. He was last seen wearing a Stone Island royal blue jacket, jeans, black and white Y3 trainers and a grey Jack Wolf cap.

The spokesperson added: “Steven also walks with a stick and may have this with him.

“Have you seen Steven? Or know where he might he might be?”

Anyone wirh information can get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 674 of January 7, 2025.