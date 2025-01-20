Missing Saleem: Worried police launched search for missing man in red jacket, last seen in Rotherham

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 21:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Worried police have launched a search for a missing man, last seen in Rotherham town centre.

They say they are increasing concerned for the man, named only as Saleem, and have issued a picture as they step up the search.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this evening: “Saleem, age 38, was last seen in the Wellgate area in Rotherham town centre today (Monday 20 January) at around 2pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Saleem is described as an Asian man, 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build with short, black hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and wears glasses.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for Saleem’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

🗞️Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the force’s online portal.

You can also get in touch by by calling 101.

Quote incident number 580 of 20 January 2025 when you get in touch.

Related topics:RotherhamSouth Yorkshire PolicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice