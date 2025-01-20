Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worried police have launched a search for a missing man, last seen in Rotherham town centre.

They say they are increasing concerned for the man, named only as Saleem, and have issued a picture as they step up the search.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement this evening: “Saleem, age 38, was last seen in the Wellgate area in Rotherham town centre today (Monday 20 January) at around 2pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

“Saleem is described as an Asian man, 5ft 11ins tall and of a slim build with short, black hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and wears glasses.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for Saleem’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the force’s online portal.

You can also get in touch by by calling 101.

Quote incident number 580 of 20 January 2025 when you get in touch.