Police have launched a search, amid concerns over a missing man with connections to Sheffield who has not been seen for days

Police officers, who say they are ‘concerned’, have named the missing man only as Reece, but have released a photo of him as they try to locate him..

Derbyshire Constabulary said in a statement: “Reece was last seen at around 7.15am on Thursday March 20 in the Sheffield Road area of Sheepbridge, Chesterfield.

Police have launched an appeal to find Reece, who has Sheffield connections: Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary | Derbyshire Constabulary

“The 28-year-old was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey puffer jacket, and white shoes.

“Reece, who is 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build, has links to the Sheffield area as well as Cleethorpes. “

Officers are appealing for anyone who who has seen Reece, or knows where he is, to contact them, quoting reference 875-210325 in any communication.

They say people can get in touch through their website on https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/, a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or by phoning 101.

