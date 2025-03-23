Missing Reece: Police launch search amid concerns over missing Chesterfield man with Sheffield links
Police officers, who say they are ‘concerned’, have named the missing man only as Reece, but have released a photo of him as they try to locate him..
Derbyshire Constabulary said in a statement: “Reece was last seen at around 7.15am on Thursday March 20 in the Sheffield Road area of Sheepbridge, Chesterfield.
“The 28-year-old was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey puffer jacket, and white shoes.
“Reece, who is 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build, has links to the Sheffield area as well as Cleethorpes. “
Officers are appealing for anyone who who has seen Reece, or knows where he is, to contact them, quoting reference 875-210325 in any communication.
They say people can get in touch through their website on https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/, a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or by phoning 101.
