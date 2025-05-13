Missing: Police concerned over welfare of 76-year-old Sheffield woman last seen in Wincobank

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 13:37 BST
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 76-year-old woman reported missing.

Jennifer was last seen leaving her home in Wincobanks at 11am today (May 13), with officers now concerned for her safety.

She is described as a white woman of slim build who is around 5ft 4ins tall and has cropped white hair.

She was last seen wearing glasses, dark blue jeans, boots with fur on, and a multicoloured top.

Police have released images as they ask the public for help in locating missing 76-year-old Jennifer.placeholder image
Police have released images as they ask the public for help in locating missing 76-year-old Jennifer. | South Yorkshire Police

In the images she also had a chequered handbag with her and is known to frequent the Firth Park area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers searching for Jennifer are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and we would now like to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from her.”

Anyone with information can reach out to the police online, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 414 of 13 May 2025 when you get in touch.

