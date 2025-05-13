Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a 76-year-old woman reported missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer was last seen leaving her home in Wincobanks at 11am today (May 13), with officers now concerned for her safety.

She is described as a white woman of slim build who is around 5ft 4ins tall and has cropped white hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing glasses, dark blue jeans, boots with fur on, and a multicoloured top.

Police have released images as they ask the public for help in locating missing 76-year-old Jennifer. | South Yorkshire Police

In the images she also had a chequered handbag with her and is known to frequent the Firth Park area.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers searching for Jennifer are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and we would now like to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from her.”

Anyone with information can reach out to the police online, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 414 of 13 May 2025 when you get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.