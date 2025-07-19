Missing person: Police ask for help in finding 88-year-old Rotherham man not seen for 24 hours
South Yorkshire Police have released an appeal asking the public for help in finding a man from Rotherham who was last seen yesterday (July 18).
Edward is described as white, 5 foot 9 inches tall, with grey hair.
He was last seen at around 8.15am yesterday on Wetherby Drive, heading towards Swallownest.
At the time, he was wearing dark trousers, black shoes, a black jacket and a shirt with rolled up sleeves,
A police spokesperson said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Edward’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
“Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?
“If you can help, you can pass information to police through our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1181 of 18/07/2025 when you get in touch.”
The police’s online portal can be accessed here: https://orlo.uk/Rkt3d
