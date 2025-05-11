Missing person: Appeal for help to find Nottinghamshire young person Skye with 'extensive links' to Sheffield

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 11th May 2025, 15:18 BST
Have you seen missing young person Skye?

Nottinghamshire Police has shared an urgent appeal for help to find a young person from Bilborough.

Nottinghamshire Police are asking for help to find missing young person Skye, who was extensive links to Derbyshire and Sheffield.placeholder image
Nottinghamshire Police are asking for help to find missing young person Skye, who was extensive links to Derbyshire and Sheffield. | Nottinghamshire Police

Skye was reported missing from the Bilborough area on May 10, 2025.

Skye was last encountered in Matlock and Chesterfield during the early hours of Sunday, May 11. She has extensive links across Derbyshire and Sheffield.

Skye is described as 5’4" tall, of slim build, and has her light brown hair cut with short back and sides and curly on top. Skye wears glasses with dark frames and was last seen wearing a body warmer, black leggings and black crocs.

If you have seen Skye or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0411_10052025.

