Missing person: Appeal for help to find Nottinghamshire young person Skye with 'extensive links' to Sheffield
Nottinghamshire Police has shared an urgent appeal for help to find a young person from Bilborough.
Skye was reported missing from the Bilborough area on May 10, 2025.
Skye was last encountered in Matlock and Chesterfield during the early hours of Sunday, May 11. She has extensive links across Derbyshire and Sheffield.
Skye is described as 5’4" tall, of slim build, and has her light brown hair cut with short back and sides and curly on top. Skye wears glasses with dark frames and was last seen wearing a body warmer, black leggings and black crocs.
If you have seen Skye or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 0411_10052025.