Police are appealing for help to find a missing man from Sheffield who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Emmanuel, aged 37, was reported missing on Monday (September 1) and was last seen at midday in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield.

Have you seen Emmanuel? The 37-year-old has not been seen since midday on Monday, September 1, in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield. | SYP

He is described as a man of Sri Lankan heritage, approx. 5ft 4ins tall, is of medium build, and is bald.

He was last seen wearing a dark Tommy Hilfiger jumper, blue jeans, and a black leather jacket.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police are growing increasingly concerned about Emmanuel’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.

If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 999 and quote incident number 856 of September 1, 2025.

