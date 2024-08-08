Missing Luke: Worried police launch search as Star Trek fan goes missing in Killamarsh, near Sheffield
The 21-year-old, named by Derbyshire Police only as Luke, was last seen at 11am today, August 8, and police have also issued a picture of him, wearing a Star Trek top.
Officers said in a statement today: “We're concerned for Luke who is missing from Killamarsh.
“The 21-year-old was last seen at 11am today (8 Aug). He is 6ft 3in with long dark hair and was wearing a yellow top and joggers. If you've seen Luke, please contact us.”
If you can help find him you should contact Derbyshire Police and quote reference 426 of 8 August.
You can contact Derbyshire Police online using their online contact form, by sending them a private message on Facebook, by directly messaging @DerPolContact on Twitter, or by phoning 101.
