Missing Luke: Worried police launch search as Star Trek fan goes missing in Killamarsh, near Sheffield

Published 8th Aug 2024, 14:16 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 14:18 GMT
Worried police officers have launched a search after a young man was reported missing from home near Sheffield

The 21-year-old, named by Derbyshire Police only as Luke, was last seen at 11am today, August 8, and police have also issued a picture of him, wearing a Star Trek top.

Officers said in a statement today: “We're concerned for Luke who is missing from Killamarsh.

Luke, pictured has been reported missing, prompting a Derbyshire Police search
Derbyshire Police

“The 21-year-old was last seen at 11am today (8 Aug). He is 6ft 3in with long dark hair and was wearing a yellow top and joggers. If you've seen Luke, please contact us.”

If you can help find him you should contact Derbyshire Police and quote reference 426 of 8 August.

You can contact Derbyshire Police online using their online contact form, by sending them a private message on Facebook, by directly messaging @DerPolContact on Twitter, or by phoning 101.

