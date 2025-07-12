Missing Leah: Worried police launch search as concerns grow for missing Sheffield girl, 17

Worried police have this afternoon launched a search for a missing Sheffield teenager, not seen for two days.

South Yorkshire Police have issued a picture of the 17-year-old, who they have named only as Leah, and have issied a picture of her as part of an appeal for help.

Police are searching for missing Sheffield 17 year old Leah. Photo: South Yorkshire Policeplaceholder image
The force said in a statement: “We are asking for your help to find Leah who has been reported missing from Sheffield.

“Leah, aged 17, has been reported missing from the Page Hall area of the city and was last seen around 12pm on Thursday (10 July).

“She is described as a white girl with long brown hair with blonde highlights and has long eyelashes.

“It is understood she was last seen wearing black leggings, a black crop top with long sleeves and black Nike Air Max trainers.”

They added Leah was believed to be travelling by bus and has links to the Batemoor and Jordanthorpe areas of Sheffield. She also has links to Derbyshire.

Police added: “Enquiries to find Leah are ongoing and we are now asking for your help as officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.”

If you have information which could help police in the search you can, report online by following this link: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/

You can also call 101. Quote incident number 733 of July 10, 2025 when you get in touch, whether online or phone.

