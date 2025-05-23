Missing Joddielea: Missing Sheffield girl, 17, found safe after police search
Police have found a missing 17 year old safe after launching a search for her.
South Yorkshire Police officers had taken the step of releasing a picture of the 17-year-old, who they had named only as Joddielea, and said she had not been seen since Monday.
However, they have now confirmed that she has been found.
They said in a statement this afternoon: “Joddielea, who we shared a missing person appeal for earlier today, has been found safe and well.
“Thank you for continuing to share our appeals.,”
