Police have found a missing 17 year old safe after launching a search for her.

South Yorkshire Police officers had taken the step of releasing a picture of the 17-year-old, who they had named only as Joddielea, and said she had not been seen since Monday.

However, they have now confirmed that she has been found.

They said in a statement this afternoon: “Joddielea, who we shared a missing person appeal for earlier today, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you for continuing to share our appeals.,”