Missing Joddielea: Missing Sheffield girl, 17, found safe after police search

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 12:26 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 17:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have found a missing 17 year old safe after launching a search for her.

South Yorkshire Police officers had taken the step of releasing a picture of the 17-year-old, who they had named only as Joddielea, and said she had not been seen since Monday.

However, they have now confirmed that she has been found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said in a statement this afternoon: “Joddielea, who we shared a missing person appeal for earlier today, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you for continuing to share our appeals.,”

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

Related topics:South YorkshirePoliceSheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice