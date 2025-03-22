Missing Jasmina: Search launched for girl, 15, as police growing concerned for girl with Rotherham link
Officers have issued pictures for the youngster, who they have named only as Jasmina, and who was last seen on Thursday at a park in Chesterfield.
Derbyshire Constabulary says it is growing concerned for her safety.
They said: “The 15 year-old was last seen on Thursday 20 March at 11.45am on Queens Park in Chesterfield.
“She is described as having black hair worn in a bun and was wearing a light brown hoodie, black leggings and white Nike Air Force trainers. She also has links to the Rotherham area of South Yorkshire.
“If you have seen Jasmina or know of her whereabouts, please contact us quoting incident number 445 of 20 March.”
You can contact police on their website, www.derbyshire.police.uk, send them a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or phone them on 101.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.