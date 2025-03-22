Missing Jasmina: Search launched for girl, 15, as police growing concerned for girl with Rotherham link

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 08:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Worried police have launched a search for a missing girl, aged 15, who they think could be in South Yorkshire.

Officers have issued pictures for the youngster, who they have named only as Jasmina, and who was last seen on Thursday at a park in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Constabulary says it is growing concerned for her safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have launched a seach for Jasminaplaceholder image
Police have launched a seach for Jasmina | Police have launched a search for missing teenager Jasmina

They said: “The 15 year-old was last seen on Thursday 20 March at 11.45am on Queens Park in Chesterfield.

“She is described as having black hair worn in a bun and was wearing a light brown hoodie, black leggings and white Nike Air Force trainers. She also has links to the Rotherham area of South Yorkshire.

“If you have seen Jasmina or know of her whereabouts, please contact us quoting incident number 445 of 20 March.”

You can contact police on their website, www.derbyshire.police.uk, send them a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, or phone them on 101.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:PoliceRotherhamSouth YorkshireDerbyshire Constabulary

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice