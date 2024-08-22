Summer Leigh Haycock: Liverpool girl with links to Sheffield and Southport missing from her home in Anfield
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A missing teenage girl from Liverpool not seen in four days could be in Sheffield, Merseyside Police have said.
16-year-old Summer Leigh Haycock was last seen on August 18, 2024, at her home in Anfield, Liverpool.
The teenager, who is originally from Sheffield, is said to frequent the Steel City, as well as areas in Liverpool and Southport.
She is 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short, light brown cropped hair.
Summer was last seen wearing black tracksuit, black coat and black trainers.
Merseyside Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Summer. Sightings can be reported online or by calling 101.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.