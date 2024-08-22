Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A missing teenage girl from Liverpool not seen in four days could be in Sheffield, Merseyside Police have said.

16-year-old Summer Leigh Haycock was last seen on August 18, 2024, at her home in Anfield, Liverpool.

The teenager, who is originally from Sheffield, is said to frequent the Steel City, as well as areas in Liverpool and Southport.

She is 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short, light brown cropped hair.

Summer was last seen wearing black tracksuit, black coat and black trainers.

Merseyside Police want to hear from anyone who has seen Summer. Sightings can be reported online or by calling 101.