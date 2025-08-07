Missing girl Katie: Appeal for help to find teenage girl with ties to Sheffield not seen since yesterday
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenage girl with ties to Sheffield.
Katie was last seen in the Sutton In Ashfield area of Nottingham at 5am on Wednesday, August 6.
She is around 5ft 3ins tall, slim build with brown shoulder length hair that has blonde streaks. She was last seen wearing grey joggers, red Converse hi-tops and has a nose piercing.
Katie has links to Newark, Sheffield and Rotherham.
Have you seen Katie? Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 119 of August 6, 2025.
