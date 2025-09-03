Police have launched a search to find a missing 22-year-old Sheffield woman.

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find the 22-year-old who has gone missing from Sheffield. They have named her only as Destiny, and have released a picture to try help find her.

She was reported missing to officers on Tuesday, September 2.

Police have launched a search for missing woman, Destiny | SYP

She was last seen a day earlier, on Monday, 1 September, in the Parsons Cross area of the city.

However, family members say they have not heard from or seen Destiny for the past seven days.

Officers say this is “out of character” and are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Destiny is described as a Black woman, around 5ft 6ins tall, with black hair.

It is not currently known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Police say she often wears black leggings or cycling shorts, along with a grey and white vest.

The force is now appealing directly to the public for help to locate her.

A spokesperson said: “We are asking anyone who has seen Destiny, or who knows where she may be, to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Members of the public can contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

They can also pass information online using the force’s digital reporting system.

When contacting police, callers are asked to quote incident number 1121 of 2 September, 2025.

Police say all information could be vital in helping to locate Destiny and ensure her safety.