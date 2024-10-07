Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A search has been launched by worried police after a South Yorkshire man went missing on Friday.

The man, named only as Dean, was last seen in Kendray, in Barnsley, and police said today they were ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

Now they have issued a photo of the 31-year-old from Barnsley in a bid to help trace him.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We are asking for your help to find missing Dean.

“Dean, 31, was last seen on Friday, September 27 at 3.30pm in the Kendray area of Barnsley.

“He was reported missing to officers on Saturday (October 5). We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where Dean is, or may have spoken to him recently, to come forward.”

Dean is described as a white man, of medium build, 5ft 4ins tall, and with short brown hair.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 780 of October 5, 2024, when they get in touch.