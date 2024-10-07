Missing: Worried police launch search as officers 'increasingly worried' for Barnsley man Dean

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 13:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A search has been launched by worried police after a South Yorkshire man went missing on Friday.

The man, named only as Dean, was last seen in Kendray, in Barnsley, and police said today they were ‘increasingly concerned’ for his welfare.

Now they have issued a photo of the 31-year-old from Barnsley in a bid to help trace him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We are asking for your help to find missing Dean.

“Dean, 31, was last seen on Friday, September 27 at 3.30pm in the Kendray area of Barnsley.

“He was reported missing to officers on Saturday (October 5). We are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where Dean is, or may have spoken to him recently, to come forward.”

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Dean is described as a white man, of medium build, 5ft 4ins tall, and with short brown hair.

Anyone with information about where he might be is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 780 of October 5, 2024, when they get in touch.

Related topics:BarnsleySouth Yorkshire PolicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice