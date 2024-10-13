Missing Connor: Police launch search for missing boy, 17, with distinctive hand tattoos, missing two weeks

Worried police have launched a search for a Sheffield teenager who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Officers say the youngster, who has distinctive tattoos and has been named by South Yorkshire Police only as Connor, has not been seen since Friday September 27, when he was seen in Stocksbridge, in the north of Sheffield..

Police have launched a search for Connor, missing for two weeks and last seen in Stocksbridge
Police have launched a search for Connor, missing for two weeks and last seen in Stocksbridge | South Yorkshire Police

Today they have released a picture of the youngster to try to help track him down.

Police said in a statement: “We are appealing for your help to find missing 17-year-old boy Connor.

“Connor was reported missing to us on Friday (11 October), but was last seen on Friday 27 September at 3pm in the Stocksbridge area of Sheffield.

“Connor is described as white, with blue eyes, and short blonde curly hair. He is 5ft 8ins tall and of stocky build.

“Connor also has some distinctive tattoos, one on his wrist saying ‘DAD’ and three tattoos on left hand saying ‘LIFE IS A GAMBLE’, a deck of playing cards, roulette table.”

They are asking anyone who may have seen Connor or know his whereabouts to get in touch.

You can do so by calling 101 and quoting incident number 694 of 11 October 2024.

