Missing boy Shaun: Urgent appeal to find missing Rotherham teenager, 14, last seen three days ago
Police have shared an urgent appeal to find a Rotherham teenager who has not been seen in three days.
Shaun, aged 14, was last seen on Sunday, May 25, at around 10pm in the Kimberworth Road area of Rotherham.
He is described as white boy, approximately 5ft 2ins tall, with short, blond hair
Shaun was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and black trainers.
South Yorkshire Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Shaun's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
Have you seen Shaun? Do you know where he might be?
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 919 of May 25, 2025.
