Police have shared an urgent appeal to find a Rotherham teenager who has not been seen in three days.

Shaun, aged 14, was last seen on Sunday, May 25, at around 10pm in the Kimberworth Road area of Rotherham.

Have you seen Shaun? The Rotherham teenager, 14, has not been seen since Sunday, May 25. | SYP

He is described as white boy, approximately 5ft 2ins tall, with short, blond hair

Shaun was last seen wearing a black jacket, black trousers and black trainers.

South Yorkshire Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for Shaun's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen Shaun? Do you know where he might be?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 919 of May 25, 2025.