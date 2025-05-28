Missing boy Shaun: Rotherham teenager, 14, missing for three days found safe
A boy, aged 14, who had not been seen for three days has been found safe, police confirmed this morning.
Shaun, aged 14, was reported missing after last being seen on Sunday, May 25, at around 10pm in the Kimberworth Road area of Rotherham.
South Yorkshire Police went public with his disappearance yesterday, issuing his photograph and desctription to help officers involved in the search for the missing boy.
