Missing boy Shaun: Rotherham teenager, 14, missing for three days found safe

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 15:12 BST

A boy, aged 14, who had not been seen for three days has been found safe, police confirmed this morning.

Shaun, aged 14, was reported missing after last being seen on Sunday, May 25, at around 10pm in the Kimberworth Road area of Rotherham.

A missing boy, aged 14, has been found safe

South Yorkshire Police went public with his disappearance yesterday, issuing his photograph and desctription to help officers involved in the search for the missing boy.

The force said officers were “becoming increasingly concerned for Shaun's welfare”.

But this morning, in an update, a police spokesperson said: “Missing boy Shaun, who we shared an appeal for yesterday, has been found safe and well.Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, your support is greatly appreciated. “

