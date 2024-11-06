Missing Alison: Worried Sheffield police launch search for missing woman, last seen getting in car a week ago
The woman, named by officers only as Alison, was last seen on Tuesday, October 29, when she was seen getting into a car on Warren Lane, Chapeltown, Sheffield.
Police have issued pictures of Alison, aged 56, and of the car she is thought to have got into when she was last seen.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “She is described as white, of slim build and approximately 5ft 6ins tall. She has shoulder length mousey blonde hair and normally wears glasses.
“Alison wearing a red, black and beige chequered shawl, black leggings and black ankle boots. She was seen getting into a red coloured Smart Roadster type vehicle.
“Officers are concerned for Alison’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have information regarding where he might be to come forward.”
Police want anyone who recognises the car that Alison is thought to have climbed into to get in touch with them, as well as anyone who has seen her or knows where she is.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 367 of October 27, 2024 when you get in touch.