Worried police have launched a search for a missing Sheffield man, who has not been seen for four days

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 49-year-old, named only as Alan, has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday, and police now say they are inceasingly worried for his welfare.

They have now issued a photo of him in a bid to find him.

Police have launced a search for missing man Alan, aged 46 | South Yorks Police

Officers said in a statement: “Alan, age 49, was last seen in Sheffield city centre on 12am on the morning of Sunday (November 24).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alan is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build, and with short greying hair. He usually wears tracksuits and a large coat.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Alan’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”

Anyone who has information that may help find him is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 477 of November 27 2024 when you get in touch.

You can contact them via the force’s online portal on https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/