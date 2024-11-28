Missing Alan: Worried police launch search for missing Sheffield man not seen for four days
The 49-year-old, named only as Alan, has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday, and police now say they are inceasingly worried for his welfare.
They have now issued a photo of him in a bid to find him.
Officers said in a statement: “Alan, age 49, was last seen in Sheffield city centre on 12am on the morning of Sunday (November 24).
“Alan is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build, and with short greying hair. He usually wears tracksuits and a large coat.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Alan’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.”
Anyone who has information that may help find him is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 477 of November 27 2024 when you get in touch.
You can contact them via the force’s online portal on https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
