Missing Abi: Police launch search as concerns grow for missing Doncaster 13-year-old
Officers have today released a picture of the 13-year-old, who they have named only as Abi, who was last seen on Warmsworth Road, Doncaster at around 9.15am yesterday (Saturday 23 August) and has not been seen since.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Abi is described as a white girl, 5ft 4ins tall, of a medium build, short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit and black jacket.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Abi’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.”
They are appealing for anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be to pass information to police through their online portal or by calling 101
Quote incident number 957 of 23 August 2025 when you get in touch.