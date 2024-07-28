Mill Lane Anston: Bomb squad called to Rotherham village and houses evacuated after 'historical' items found
South Yorkshire Police cordoned off Mill Lane, in Anston, just after 5pm on Friday evening, with blue and white police tape seen at both ends of the street.
Two police cars could be seen within the cordon, as well as a police van, and a fourth emergency vehicle, which is thought to have been related the the bomb squad.
Police patrol cars also guarded both ends of the cordon, both at the junction with the A57, and at the far end of Mill Lane, near the railway bridge.
Uniformed police officers also guarded both ends of the cordon, while officers could also be seen incident the police line.
South Yorkshire Police have released a statement on the incident.
They said: “On Friday 26 July we attended a property on Mill Lane, South Anston, Rotherham.
“Officers identified a number of historical artifacts.
“A small cordon of 30-meters was put in place, with a small number of houses in the immediate surroundings being evacuated as a safety precaution while officers, supported by the army’s explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team conducted their work.”
The road was later re-opened.
