Emergency services have explained why an air ambulance landed at a large Sheffield park this morning.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance was called out to Meersbrook Park, Sheffield, shortly after 8am this morning, with South Yorkshire Police officers also sent to the incident.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed at Meersbrook Park, Sheffield. Photo: National World | National World

Police said the force was called over a ‘concern for safety incident being led by the Ambulance Service’ and directed queries to the ambulance service.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said ambulances attended an incident at a private address in the area this morning and declined to comment further.