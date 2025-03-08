Mawfa Avenue: Three fire crews tackle 'serious' house fire in Sheffield
Three fire crews were sent to a serious house fire in Sheffield this morning.
Officers from from Central, Birley Moor and Lowedges fire stations responded to an incident on Mawfa Avenue at around 11.30am on Saturday, March 8. The house is in Gleadless Valley near Norton Water Tower.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the occupiers managed to escape unharmed.
They added: “Well done to firefighters who have been tackling a serious house fire on Mawfa Avenue in Sheffield this morning.”
It's thought the fire started accidentally. Fire crews remain at the scene.
