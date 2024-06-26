Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services have closed a busy junction in Sheffield following a crash, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Officers have closed Mansfield Road around the junction with Hollybank Road and Hollinsend Road in the Birley area of Sheffield.

Local reports on social media have suggested there has been a serious accident involving two vehicles.

South Yorkshire Police have requested locals avoid the area as the closure is expected to be in place “for some time”.

Photographs taken by a passenger in a passing taxi show police are also diverting traffic away on Normanton Hill, which is connected to Mansfield Road via Hollybank Road.

In the pictures, officers can be seen directing traffic by hand away from Hollybank Road. Other photographs shared to local Facebook groups have shown police vehicles parked across Mansfield Road to discourage any traffic from passing by.

A witness told The Star they saw three ambulances heading to the scene in a matter of minutes.