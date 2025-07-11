Manor fire: Fire engines sent to Sheffield house blaze this evening
Firefighters have been sent to a house blaze in a Sheffield neighbourhood this evening.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had sent crews to the blaze this evening after receiving a number of calls about the incident.
The fire is at a house on Raynald Road, near Manor.
The fire service said in a statement this evening: “We are getting lots of 999 calls currently to report a fire on Raynald Road in Sheffield. “
They added they have four fire engines in attendance at the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.