Firefighters have been sent to a house blaze in a Sheffield neighbourhood this evening.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they had sent crews to the blaze this evening after receiving a number of calls about the incident.

The fire is at a house on Raynald Road, near Manor.

The fire service said in a statement this evening: “We are getting lots of 999 calls currently to report a fire on Raynald Road in Sheffield. “

They added they have four fire engines in attendance at the incident.