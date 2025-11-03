Man in court over Doncaster train stabbings and separate London attack

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court accused of ten counts of attempted murder following a knife attack on a Doncaster to London King’s Cross LNER train and a separate attack at a rail station in London.

Anthony Williams, 32, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court following the attack on the 18.25 Azuma service on Saturday night.

The charges are:

Ten counts of attempted murder

Anthony Williams has been remanded in custody following a mass stabbing on an LNER train between Doncaster and London King's Cross. (Photo: Getty).

Actual bodily harm in connection to an alleged assault on a police officer in a custody suite, following the attack

One count of possession of bladed article in connection to the incident in Cambridgeshire

Another count of attempted murder in a separate incident at Pontoon Dock Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station, London, in the early hours of Saturday

Another count of possession of a bladed article in connection to the incident at Pontoon Dock.

Williams, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody.

His next appearance will be at Cambridge Crown Court on 1 December.

