Tragedy as man dies in Doncaster barber shop as emergency services respond to 'medical incident'
Police in Doncaster have confirmed a man sadly died in a Bentley barber shop following a “medical incident” involving an 80-year-old man.
South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews were called to Bentley High Street yesterday morning.
Eyewitnesses reported emergency services outside shops on the main A19 route through the village close to St Peter’s Church.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed that officers had been called to assist paramedics with a medical incident. They have said a file is being prepared for the coroner.
