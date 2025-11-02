Man, 32, now only suspect in Doncaster-London train stabbing, say police

A 32-year-old man is now the only suspect in a mass stabbing on a Doncaster-London train, police have said, as they also revealed a member of LNER staff is fighting for their life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Transport Police have now issued further information on the attack on last night’s 18.25 Doncaster to London King’s Cross service.

They say a 32-year-old man arrested yesterday is now being treated "as the only suspect".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 35-year-old man from London who was also arrested at the scene has been released with no further action," the update reads.

The stabbing spree took place on the 18.25 Doncaster to London King's Cross service. (Photo: Getty).

"It was reported in good faith to officers responding to the incident that he was involved in the attack, and following enquiries we can confirm that he was not involved."

Earlier, police said a 32-year-old male black British male and 35-year-old British national of Caribbean descent had been arrested.

Police say the suspect boarded the service at Peterborough with the stabbbing spree starting shortly afterwards before the train made an unscheduled emergency stop at Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire.

They add a knife has been recovered at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: "Our investigation is moving at pace and we are confident we are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

"As would be expected, specialist detectives are looking into the background of the suspect we have in custody and the events that led up to the attack."

"Five casualties have now been discharged from hospital and one remains in a life-threatening condition.

"This casualty is a member of LNER rail staff who was on the train at the time and tried to stop the attacker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Detectives have reviewed the CCTV from the train and it is clear his actions were nothing short of heroic and undoubtedly saved many people's lives."

A huge emergency repsonse was launched shortly after 7.40pm last night after violence unfolded on the Azuma train.

Police say there is nothing to suggest that the attack was terror related. The man in custody is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the incident on the 18:25 London North Eastern Railway train from Doncaster to London Kings Cross.

"I wholeheartedly condemn these mindless acts of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to pay tribute to the emergency services for their swift response, and the exceptional bravery of staff and passengers on the train, where passengers stepped forward to protect others, highlighting the very best of Britain, standing together in the face of violence, danger and division.

“British Transport Police are leading on the investigation and there will be an increased police presence on trains and around railway stations to reassure the public.”

Doncaster North Labour MP Ed Miliband said: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the horrific attack on the Doncaster to London train yesterday.

“As someone who regularly travels this route, as do many of my constituents, I can only imagine how traumatic this must have been for the passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to express my sincere thanks to the emergency services and train staff for their swift and professional response in such difficult circumstances. I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Doncaster Central Labour MP Sally Jameson said: “My thoughts are with all of those who were on the 18:25 LNER from Doncaster to London Kings Cross following this appalling and devastating attack last night.

“I am grateful to the emergency services for their swift response.”

And Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher shared: “My thoughts are with all of those affected by the devastating attack that happened on the train last night.

“My prayers are with you all at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also send my thanks to the emergency services for their swift response to the situation.”

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard posted: “Horrible news from Cambridgeshire this weekend. Given that the train originated in Doncaster I have this morning spoken to the Chief Constable. British Transport Police are leading on the investigation and South Yorkshire Police will provide any support required.

“Sending love to the victims of the attack and their families, and like everyone else, I’m hugely grateful to the train staff, police, ambulance, fire and NHS teams who responded so brilliantly, bravely and quickly.”

Further details of last night’s carnage were released this morning by British Transport Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supt John Loveless says armed officers boarded the train at Huntingdon station, where the train made an unscheduled stop and arrested two people within eight minutes of the 999 calls.

Supt Loveless said 10 people were initially taken to hospital, with one more person presenting themselves at hospital later in the evening.

"At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this is a terrorist incident," he added. "At this stage, it would not be appropriate to speculate on the cause of this incident."

Last night British Transport Police, Chief Superintendent Chris Casey called the stabbing attack a "shocking incident", but said he was unable to speculate on the cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our response is ongoing at the station and will be for some time," he said, adding that trains were not currently running in the area and road closures would continue.

Police said that they have declared a "major incident" and the investigation is being supported by counter-terrorism officers as they work to establish a motive.

"It could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything further," the chief superintendent said, before thanking the public for their "patience and co-operation".

Videos posted to social media showed armed officers running along the platform as well as a large police presence outside the station area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LNER website confirmed "emergency services are dealing with an incident between Stevenage and Peterborough.”

Victim Support has set up a helpline for those who may have been impacted.

A spokesperson said: “We are saddened and disturbed by the horrific attack that took place on board a train in Cambridgeshire last night.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with all those affected, and their loved ones, during this incredibly difficult time.

“If you have been impacted by this incident, we are available to support you now.”

You can contact the 24/7 Supportline or live chat service 08 08 16 89 111 victimsupport.org.uk/livechat