A casualty was taken to hospital amid reports a car crashed into a house on a residential street in Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services have shared details about a collision in Maltby yesterday (July 28), which resulted in two roads being closed.

Emergency services were deployed to Maltby

At around 3.30pm, police were called to the scene of a collision on Scott Walk, with road closures put in place from Lilly Hall Road to the junction with Dale Hill Road.

It is understood that a vehicle collided with a house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the incident, fire crews were also called to assist police.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Three fire crews from Maltby, Edlington and Adwick stations were called out to Scott Walk, Maltby at 3.26pm.

“One vehicle had gone into a premise. There was one casualty in the vehicle, who went to hospital.

“Firefighters left the scene at 4.27pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Ambulance Service have confirmed that multiple ambulances were called to the scene, with one individual having to be taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the service added: “‘We received an emergency call at 3.23pm yesterday to report a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Scott Walk in Maltby.

“A number of ambulance resources, including two ambulances and a team leader, were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.’”