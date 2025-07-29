Maltby: Casualty taken to hospital after car crashes into house on residential Rotherham street
Emergency services have shared details about a collision in Maltby yesterday (July 28), which resulted in two roads being closed.
At around 3.30pm, police were called to the scene of a collision on Scott Walk, with road closures put in place from Lilly Hall Road to the junction with Dale Hill Road.
It is understood that a vehicle collided with a house.
During the incident, fire crews were also called to assist police.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Three fire crews from Maltby, Edlington and Adwick stations were called out to Scott Walk, Maltby at 3.26pm.
“One vehicle had gone into a premise. There was one casualty in the vehicle, who went to hospital.
“Firefighters left the scene at 4.27pm.”
Yorkshire Ambulance Service have confirmed that multiple ambulances were called to the scene, with one individual having to be taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for the service added: “‘We received an emergency call at 3.23pm yesterday to report a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on Scott Walk in Maltby.
“A number of ambulance resources, including two ambulances and a team leader, were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.’”
