Main Road Renishaw: Police on scene after crash shuts road near Sheffield
Emergency services are on the scene near Sheffield after a crash this morning.
The incident has happened in Renishaw, which is one of the villages running between Mosborough and junction 30 of the M1.
Derbyshire Police have been sent to the scene.
Officers have issued a statement on the crash this morning.
They said: “Main Road in Renishaw is currently closed due to a collision.
“The road is expected to be closed for some time so motorists are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”
