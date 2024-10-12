Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash which closed a road near Sheffield this morning.

The incident has happened in Renishaw, which is one of the villages running between Mosborough and junction 30 of the M1.

Derbyshire Police were sent to the scene and closed the road, called Main Road, while the ambulance service looked after those injured in the collision.

Derbyshire Police this afternoon released more details of what had happened in the crash, which occurred early this morning (Saturday October 12)

The force said in a statement that three people had been taken to hospital after the crash, to be checked over.

They added there was damage to street furniture which meant that the road was closed for longer than usual.