A man has tragically died following a five vehicle crash on the M18 motorway in South Yorkshire.

The motorway was closed in both directions for much of yesterday, Wednesday, November 13, following the collision between junctions six and seven, near Doncaster.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage or who witnessed the fatal crash to come forward.

Emergency services were called at 10.43am to reports of a collision near junction 6 on the southbound carriageway involving five vehicles.

Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the driver of one vehicle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His family are being supported by trained officers.

The M18 was closed while officers conducted their work but has since been reopened.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage that could help with officer enquiries to come forward.

Information can be shared by calling 101, quoting incident number 298 of November 13.