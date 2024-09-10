M18 crash: 18-year-old tragically dies in motorway crash near Rotherham, and second teen critically injured
The 18-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene following the collision on the northbound carriageway of the M18 near Rotherham during the early hours of Saturday, September 7.
A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said today, Tuesday, September 10, that he remains in a critical condition.
South Yorkshire Police said they were called at around 2.30am on Saturday to reports of a collision between junctions one and two of the M18.
A spokesperson for the force said: “It is reported that a black Audi A5 was involved in a collision and was found to have left the carriageway into a wooded area.”
They said the 18-year-old’s family had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.
The motorway was closed northbound for more than 12 hours, before reopening at around 3.30pm on Saturday.
National Highways had initially described the crash as a multi-vehicle collision.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or online, quoting incident number 128 of September 7, 2024.
