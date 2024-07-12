M1 fire Sheffield: Major fire causes chaos on M1, disruption continues this morning

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 07:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are facing delays on the M1 near Sheffield this morning after a major lorry fire caused chaos on the motorway overnight.

National Highways announced that the road was closed just after midnight, because of the blaze on the motorway.

The northbound carriageway was blocked due to the fire between junction 33 and 34, Meadowhall, and the southbound side was also closed while crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
National Highways

The re-opening of the southbound carriageway was announced shortly after 5am, with recovery of the lorry and clean up operations then continuing to cause delays, as lanes one, two and three northbound remained closed with lane four open past the scene, and with officials warning people to extra journey time if in the area this morning.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Just after 6am, the Highways Agency added: “Lane three has been reopened past the scene on the M1 northbound between J33 and J34, Sheffield, following a lorry fire.

“Lanes one and two remain closed for carriageway clean up works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Traffic flowing well past the scene at this time but please allow extra journey time.”

Five fire engines were sent to the incident, with firefighters warning nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed.

Related topics:National Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice