Motorists are facing delays on the M1 near Sheffield this morning after a major lorry fire caused chaos on the motorway overnight.

National Highways announced that the road was closed just after midnight, because of the blaze on the motorway.

The northbound carriageway was blocked due to the fire between junction 33 and 34, Meadowhall, and the southbound side was also closed while crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the incident.

The re-opening of the southbound carriageway was announced shortly after 5am, with recovery of the lorry and clean up operations then continuing to cause delays, as lanes one, two and three northbound remained closed with lane four open past the scene, and with officials warning people to extra journey time if in the area this morning.

Just after 6am, the Highways Agency added: “Lane three has been reopened past the scene on the M1 northbound between J33 and J34, Sheffield, following a lorry fire.

“Lanes one and two remain closed for carriageway clean up works.

“Traffic flowing well past the scene at this time but please allow extra journey time.”

Five fire engines were sent to the incident, with firefighters warning nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed.