M1 fire junction 35: Emergency services called to incident on Sheffield motorway this morning
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the incident, after a vehicle had caught fire on the motorway, shortly before 7am today.
They said the fire had started by accident.
The fire service said in a statement: “A vehicle was accidentally on fire at 6.45am on the M1 between junctions 36 and 35, southbound.
“Firefighters from Tankersley and Elm Lane stations attended the incident. They left at 7.35am.”
It was one of a number of fires in Sheffield overnight which firefighters had to deal with.
Firefighters from Parkway station were sent to put a deliberate rubbish fire out at 9.55pm on Castledale Grove, near Manor The crew came away at 10.20pm.
And crews from Lowedges fire station were called out to a deliberate fire involving household rubbish at 10:25pm on Hemsworth Road, near Norton.
