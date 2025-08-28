Two people were taken to hospital after a motorway crash which gridlocked roads near Sheffield.

Severe traffic jams were reported near junction 31 of the M1 yesterday, after the crash which happened on the M1 Southbound, which brought traffic to a standstill in the afternoon.

The scene of the crash on the M1 on Wednesday night | Highways England / trafficcameras.uk

Now Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed that medics had to take casualties to hospital after the incident.

The service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 3.15pm on Wednesday afternoon to report a collision on the M1 southbound between junctions 32 and 31.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene and two patients were conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for more information.

Traffic also built up in surrounding areas as motorists tried to find alternative ways around the M1 incident.

Congestion was reported in areas including Aston, Swallownest and Treeton.

It was one of two incidents in the same area that ambulance crews attended yesterday afternoon.

Around the same time, there was a medical incident in the car park of Woodall Services on the M1 Southbound and a number of ambulance resources were in attendance there too.