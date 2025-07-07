Lupton Road: Video shows armed police with shields surrounding home on Sheffield estate
Armed police with shields surrounded a home in Sheffield last night.
Videos shared with The Star show how a large number of police officers were called to Lupton Road, in Lowedges, sometime before 9.45pm yesterday (July 6).
One video shows how three officers took cover behind a shield while looking in the direction of a property.
Another clip shows officers with firearms arriving in a police vehicle.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.
More to follow.
