Lupton Road: Video shows armed police with shields surrounding home on Sheffield estate

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 09:00 BST
Armed police with shields surrounded a home in Sheffield last night.

Videos shared with The Star show how a large number of police officers were called to Lupton Road, in Lowedges, sometime before 9.45pm yesterday (July 6).

Armed police were videoed on Lupton Road in Lowedges, Sheffield, at 9.45pm on July 6.
Armed police were videoed on Lupton Road in Lowedges, Sheffield, at 9.45pm on July 6. | Submitted

One video shows how three officers took cover behind a shield while looking in the direction of a property.

Another clip shows officers with firearms arriving in a police vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.

More to follow.

