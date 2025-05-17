Longley Avenue West: Six fire crews called to Sheffield street as house fire spreads
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said the alarm was raised at 5pm alerting emergency services to a fire on Longley Avenue West.
Five fire engines were deployed as well as an appliance allowing firefighters to tackle the blaze from above.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
A fire service spokesperson said: “We were called to this incident at 5pm yesterday.
“The fire involved a house and spread to neighbouring properties.
“Five fire engines and a turntable ladder attended. The cause of the fire is not yet known. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation.”
