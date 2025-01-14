Lodge Moor police cars: Emergency services response over death near Sheffield shopping parade
An emergency services response near a Sheffield shopping parade was due to a death, say police.
Several police cars and an ambulance were seen by residents near Lodge Moor shops last night.
Sadly, officials have confirmed that this was as a result of a death.
South Yorkshire Police today issued a short statement, which said: “This relates to a non-suspicious death.”
They said they would not provide further information because of the non-suspicious nature of the incident.
