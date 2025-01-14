Lodge Moor police cars: Emergency services response over death near Sheffield shopping parade

An emergency services response near a Sheffield shopping parade was due to a death, say police.

Several police cars and an ambulance were seen by residents near Lodge Moor shops last night.

Sadly, officials have confirmed that this was as a result of a death.

South Yorkshire Police today issued a short statement, which said: “This relates to a non-suspicious death.”

They said they would not provide further information because of the non-suspicious nature of the incident.

