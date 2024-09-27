Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was taken to hospital after a crash involving a bus and a car on a Sheffield road.

Ambulance bosses confirmed they had taken a patient to the Northern General Hospital, in Sheffield, after the incident early on Thursday afternoon.

Reports on social media had described seeing a bus and a car at the scene.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 2.18pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday, September 26) to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Leppings Lane, Hillsborough.

“One ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Police said they were called to the scene, by the ambulance service, and it had been reported that a white Toyota Yaris and a bus had been involved in a collision.

They added an 85-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.