A major police presence has been reported on a South Yorkshire shopping street today, after officers were sent to the scene.

Police were called to Dinnington after an incident on Laughton Road. Photo: Google | Google

It is understood that police had been called to the street after receiving a call regarding concerns for safety in the area.

Rumours had been circulating that someone had been stabbed, but police have stated that this is not the case.

Police were seen in the area from around 11am this morning and were in the area for several hours.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for more information