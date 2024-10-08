Laughton Road Police incident:Police presence as officers sent to Dinnington, near Rotherham

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:10 GMT
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 15:15 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major police presence has been reported on a South Yorkshire shopping street today, after officers were sent to the scene.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were both sent to Laughton Road, in Dinnington, late this morning, with residents describing many police cars in attendance.

Police were called to Dinnington after an incident on Laughton Road. Photo: GooglePolice were called to Dinnington after an incident on Laughton Road. Photo: Google
Police were called to Dinnington after an incident on Laughton Road. Photo: Google | Google

It is understood that police had been called to the street after receiving a call regarding concerns for safety in the area.

🗞️Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rumours had been circulating that someone had been stabbed, but police have stated that this is not the case.

Police were seen in the area from around 11am this morning and were in the area for several hours.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for more information

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceDinningtonRotherhamResidentsYorkshire Ambulance ServicePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice