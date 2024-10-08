Laughton Road Police incident:Police presence as officers sent to Dinnington, near Rotherham
South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were both sent to Laughton Road, in Dinnington, late this morning, with residents describing many police cars in attendance.
It is understood that police had been called to the street after receiving a call regarding concerns for safety in the area.
Rumours had been circulating that someone had been stabbed, but police have stated that this is not the case.
Police were seen in the area from around 11am this morning and were in the area for several hours.
South Yorkshire Police has been approached for more information
