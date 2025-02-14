Langsett Road fire: Major Sheffield road reopens after blaze which blocked trams
Supertram said just after 3pm today, Friday, February 14, that due to a fire next to the tracks on Langsett Road, services were currently blocked.
It added: “We currently have no services between Shalesmoor and Malin Bridge and Middlewood.”
The road reopened shortly before 4pm.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called at 2.45pm to reports of a fire on Langsett Road.
"On arrival crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish a fire on the top floor of a property,” added a spokesperson for the fire service.
“The cause of the fire is now under investigation.”
The fire service said the road had been closed while its crews were at the scene, with people asked to avoid the area at the time.
