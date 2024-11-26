Lamb Lane Dinnington: Major road near Rotherham closed for hours after crash
Emergency services were sent to the scene near Dinnington, Rotherham, this morning after two cars were involved with a crash on Lamb Lane, near Leys Lane.
South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were all reported locally to have been at the scene.
The crash was reported at 8.19am, and at 1.37pm, South Yorkshire Police said the road was still closed.
A woman was taken to Rotherham Hospital.
Police said in a statement: “It is reported that the collision involved a grey Vauxhall Astra and a grey Citroen van. The driver of the van, a man in his 60s, suffered minor injuries.
“The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, a 31-year-old woman, has been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
“The road is currently closed, and motorists are asked to avoid the area. “
Yorkshire Ambulance Service added in a statement: ‘We received an emergency call at 8.23am this morning to report a road traffic collision on Leys Lane in Dinnington, Rotherham.
“A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene, including an ambulance, team leader, and critical care paramedic. One patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.’
