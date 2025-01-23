Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Critical care paramedics were sent to the scene after serious car crash on a South Yorkshire road.

One casualty was taken to the Northern General Hospital after the incident, which closed a street in Rotherham while emergency services worked on the scene.

Kingsforth Lane, in Rotherham, was closed. Photo: Google | Google

South Yorkshire Police closed part of Kingsforth Lane, Rotherham, due the the incident.

It was closed in both directions from the junction with Morthern Road to the junction with Sandy Lane and Newall Lane, with vehicles diverted.

That section of road runs between Bramley and Thurcroft, close to the M18, and is largely a rural area.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that they had taken a casualty to the Northern General Hospital, in Sheffield.

The service told The Star in a statement: “‘We received an emergency call at 4.16pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 21 January) to report a road traffic collision on Kingsforth Lane in Rotherham.

“Two ambulances, a team leader and a critical care paramedic were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Firefighters also attended the incident, which they said involved two cars.

They said everyone was already out the vehicles when crews arrived from Maltby Fire Station, but firefighters helped to make the scene safe. They left at 5.07pm.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.